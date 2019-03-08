RRB Begins Application For Ministerial And Isolated Categories Vacancy; How To Apply

RRBs begin registration for Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment

RRB NTPC 2019:RRB registration process for Ministerial and Other Isolated vacancies has begun. RRBs would be recruiting on 1,665 vacancies distributed across the RRBs. The application link has been activated on the official website. Last date to register for this recruitment is April 7, 2019. Candidates are advised to check vacancy table in the CEN available on the RRB website and confirm the availability of vacancies for their educational qualification and reservation since they can apply only to one RRB and will not be allowed to change their RRB preference later.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories vacancy: How to apply?

Step one: Go to the respective RRB website.

Step two: Click on the application link.

Step three: In the next page, click on the respective RRB link.

Step four: Select 'Confirm'.

Step five: Click on the "New Registration" Button only if you are registering for the first time.

Step six: Fill up the basic details i.e. Name, Father name, Mother Name, Date of Birth, Mobile number, E-mail Id, Aadhaar number etc.

Step seven: Complete the Registration process by filling all the details for generating a Registration Id & Password for login and OTPs (One Time Password) for validation. The Registration Id and password will be displayed on the screen. OTPs will be sent to your registered mobile number and E-mail id.

Step eight: Retrieve OTPs from mobile number and E-mail and enter the same in respective text box and click on 'Validate' Button.

Step nine: Click on 'Apply/Edit' option on the screen. Complete the Eligibility Criteria Form and Submit. Before submitting the Eligibility Criteria Form, be sure that all the information is filled correctly. After submission, you can modify only by paying the modification fee of Rs. 100.

Step ten: After submission of Eligibility criteria form, the list of posts for which the candidate is eligible, will be displayed to enable the candidates to enter the priority number in the order of their preference. Candidates will be considered only for the posts for which post preference has been entered. Hence candidates should select as many posts as they would like to be considered from the list. Once sure of the selection, Click on confirm button or edit if wish to change the priority numbers.

Step eleven: After submission of preference form, make the Payment by clicking on the Payment tab. Only after payment you will be able to fill the additional details and upload Photos and signature etc.

Step twelve: Select the Payment Mode and make payment fee.

In case of online payment, you may receive payment confirmation immediately. In case of SBI challan it may take 2 hours, and in case of post office challan it may take 2 days.

Step thirteen: After successful payment, Click on the "Fill additional details" and complete the remaining application form.

Step fourteen: Click on 'Final submit'. Before clicking on "Final submit", make sure the photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature. After submission, it can be edited only by paying the modification fee of Rs. 100. Modification is allowed only twice.

