RRBs To Begin Registration For Ministerial And Isolated Categories Vacancies Today

RRBs will begin registration for ministerial and isolated categories vacancies today

RRB NTPC 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will begin registration process for various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories today. The application link will be activated at 4:00 pm today. There are total 1,665 vacancies available distributed across the RRBs. An applicant should go through the detailed advertisement before applying for a post and to a particular RRB. The eligibility criterion differs according to the post available.

Important Dates

Commencement of online registration: March 8, 2019

Last date to register: April 7, 2019 (11:59 pm)

Last date for application fee payment through online mode: April 13, 2019, 11:59 pm

Last date for application fee payment through SBI challan or Post Office challan: April 11, 2019, (1:00 pm)

Final submission of application: April 16, 2019 (11:59 pm)

Selection Process

There shall be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) (as applicable) and document verification and medical examination thereafter. The CBT is tentatively scheduled in June or July 2019. The exact dates would be announced later.

The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The question paper for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts will be different from that of other posts but will have 100 questions and will be of 90 minutes duration only.

Each question will carry one mark and there will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

Click here for more Jobs News