Indian Railway To Begin RRB Paramedical Exam Tomorrow; 62 Per Cent Applicants Female

RRB Paramedical recruitment 2019: Computer-based exam will begin tomorrow

Touting it the largest recruitment drive for Paramedical staff by the carrier, Indian Railway will begin the computer-based test (CBT) for recruitment of paramedical staff tomorrow. The RRB Paramedical examination will be conducted in three shifts over three days - July 19, July 20, and July 21. As per a release by Indian railways, more than 4.39 lakh candidates have applied for 1923 posts that were advertised by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) in march this year.

The Test will be held in 345 Test Centres in 107 towns/cities across the country. The marks of the candidates will be normalized since the exam will be conducted in nine different shifts.

As per the data released by the National Carrier, 62 per cent of the total applicants are female. Also, more than 50 per cent candidates will be appearing for the exam for Staff Nurse post. There are also 28 number of Transgender (TG) candidates in the fray.

The largest number of candidates who have applied for this recruitment are from Uttar Pradesh (64,596 applicants) followed by Rajasthan (62,772 applicants), Maharashtra (38,097 applicants), and Kerala (35,496 applicants).

This is also the first recruitment by Indian Railways in which reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be available to eligible candidates. Against 10 per cent of the total vacancies earmarked for EWS candidates, 4,654 EWS candidates will be appearing in the Tests.

The examination will be conducted in 15 different languages including English and Hindi. A candidate will be able to view the questions in English and in the language they have opted as the medium of test.

