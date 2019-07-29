RRC Group D Application Status Faulty, Claim Applicants

RRB Group D: Candidates claim RRC group d application rejected without reason

RRC Group D 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) recently released the application status for RRC Group D applicants. As the application status was released, candidates soon took to social media to complain that their application was rejected despite every detail being correct. Tweeting to the railway ministry, the candidates complained that their application was rejected on account of photograph even though the same photograph was accepted in application for previous railway recruitment and other government recruitment.

"My application got rejected due to invalid photo. Please give me a chance for modification. I was waiting for this vacancy and studied for a long time," tweeted an applicant.

Apart from the photograph and signatures, the applications of some of the candidates have been rejected on account of duplication. A candidate told NDTV on email that the names of two applicants could be same but the registration number will be different, despite that his application has been rejected citing duplication.

Upon contacting RRB, the executive Director Angraj Mohan told NDTV that they had received email from many affected candidates.

"The board chairman and senior officials were working toward the complaints received. If found to be true, Railway will take appropriate action," said the official.

RRB had announced Group D vacancies in March. With RRBs hands being full with other recruitment processes announced in 2018 and 2019, Railway Recruitment Cells would be conducting the recruitment process for more than 1 lakh Group D vacancies. The application process was, however, conducted by RRBs.

Further updates will be released on RRB websites. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website for updates and information and not fall for misinformation.

