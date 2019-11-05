Indian Railway Quiet On RRB NTPC, RRC Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) Date

RRB NTPC, RRC Group D CBT dates have not been announced yet

While Indian Railway has adopted a stoic silence on RRB NTPC exam and RRC Group D exam, several websites have continued to speculate on the exam and admit card date. However, there has been no official confirmation about exam date nor about admit card release.

Given the process followed in past few recruitment processes, Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), which will conduct the selection process for NTPC posts and will also oversee the initial selection stage for RRC Group D recruitment, will release a prior notice about exam dates and admit card release dates.

Since no such notice has been released by the RRBs, candidates are advised to wait for an official announcement.

Earlier, an official from Indian Railway, upon asking about the delay in the selection process, had said that recruitment board is still in the process of identifying an agency for conducting the computer-based tests. The official also suggested that there were still two months left in 2019 and the exam admit card may be released in 2019 itself.

The last update released by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) about NTPC recruitment was on October 14.

RRB NTPC first stage CBT was tentatively scheduled between June and September. As per reports, about 1 crore applications were submitted for more than 35,000 NTPC vacancies.

RRC Group D recruitment was tentatively scheduled for September and October months. Reports suggest that more than 1 crore applications have been received for more than 1 lakh NTPC posts.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.