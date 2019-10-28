Two Weeks Since Last Update, Indian Railway Silent On NTPC Recruitment

RRB NTPC 2019: Indian Railway has not released any further update on NTPC recruitment

It has been two weeks since Indian Railway released an update on RRB NTPC recruitment. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) had announced that the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts will tentatively be held sometime between June and September. However, the exam date was not announced even after September ended.

RRBs, eventually, released an update on October 14 stating that 1st stage CBT for NTPC posts has been postponed and that revised schedule will be published on the RRB websites later.

Since then the Indian Railway has refrained from making any further updates about the NTPC recruitment. The national carrier has neither provided any reason either for the delay in the commencement of the selection process nor has given any tentative timeline before the dates of the exam will be announced.

The delay in the 1st stage CBT will reflect on the consecutive RRB NTPC selection stages. There are two stages of computer-based test which will be followed by Skill Test or Typing Test for shortlisted candidates. Delay in the 1st stage means the recruitment process will be over later than anticipated.

As per reports, the number of applicants for NTPC posts exceeds the one crore mark.

Indian Railway had announced both graduate and under-graduate NTPC posts. The actual number of vacancies released in February for RRB NTPC recruitment was 35,277, but, later it was decreased to 35,208. The vacancies were reduced for both under-graduate and graduate categories.

