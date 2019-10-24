RRB NTPC Selection Process Explained

The initial RRB NTPC notification had mentioned the tentative time for examination from June to September

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs, one of the official hiring arms of Indian Railways, will be announcing the dates for the Computer Based Test or CBT for RRB NTPC jobs soon as the Boards would zero in on an examination conducting body. The recruitment process for RRB NTPC or Non -Technical Popular Categories graduate and under graduate posts will be held in various stages and the candidates who had applied for more than 35,000 posts in the national transporter earlier this year may go through the details to be mentioned here to plan a good preparation strategy.

The initial notification from the RRBs had mentioned the tentative time for conducting examination from June to September, but, when contacted, an RRB source told NDTV that the Boards will only fix the RRB NTPC dates once the decision regarding the exam conducting agency has been made.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment: Stages of exam

RRB NTPC exam date: More than 1.26 crore job aspirants are awaiting the exam details.

There will be two stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test (Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper) in RRB NTPC recruitment process.

Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there will be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

Marks will be normalized for all the stages of exam involving multiple sessions to be held for RRB NTPC recruitment.

RRB wise short listing of candidates for second stage CBT or RRB NTPC recruitment will be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration, according to the official notification).

The short listing for second stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in first stage CBT.

A fake notice has been doing round on social media which claims RRBs will reduce number of NTPC vacancies

The short listing for Skill Tests such as Computer based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test will be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in second stage CBT.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answer in CBTs. Deduction of 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question will be made for each wrong answer.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Indian Railways had announced 10,628 under graduate posts and 24,649 graduate posts in March this year. After the initial announcement of the recruitment, Indian Railway reduced the number of vacancies by 69 in April. The cancelled vacancies included posts advertised in both, under graduate and graduate, categories.

Recently a fake notice has been doing round on social media which claims RRBs will reduce number of NTPC vacancies. The notice claims that the number of NTPC vacancies will be reduced by 70 per cent.

