Over 1 Crore Railway Job Aspirants Await RRC Group D Exam Details

More than 1 crore applicants are awaiting the exam details of RRC Group D (also known as RRB Group D) recruitment for more than 1 lakh posts announced in March this year. According to an official notification from Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC-- one of the recruitment agencies which conducts hiring to Indian Railways, the other being Railway Recruitment Board or RRB--, the Computer Based Test or CBT for various Group D (also known as Level 1) Assistants and Track Maintainer posts is tentatively scheduled for September and October months. However, even after half of the October month is over, the RRCs are yet to announce a date for this recruitment exam.

Among the total 7 RRB and RRC recruitment announced in last two years, the biggest recruitment was announced for 1,03,769 RRC Group D post, which was notified in 2019. This recruitment saw 1,15,67,248 applications.

Meanwhile, in an update regarding RRB NTPC recruitment exam, for which around 1.3 crore applicatios were received by the Boards, it was informed the candidates that the exams have been postponed.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," a notice published regarding RRB NTPC exam said.

RRC Group D recruitment 2019 notification was released in March this year.

Earlier, an official had confirmed to NDTV that the Indian Railways will be releasing the dates for pending exams (of RRB NTPC and RRC Group D) once the national transporter finalizes an examination conducting agency.

In September third week, the Indian Railways released the details about choosing an examination conducting body for all its hiring wings; RRBs and RRCs and a meeting was held with the prospective bidders to know about their credentials and methodology of conducting CBTs or Computer-Based Tests for various recruitment conducted by the largest employer.

The CBTs will be conducted in either single or multi stage mode and candidates qualifying in the CBT will have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Candidates will have to download the city and date intimations, RRB Group D admit card and travel authority (wherever applicable) from the links which will be provided on the official websites of RRBs or RRCs.

Marks will be normalized for CBT involving multiple sessions. Marks will be normalized as per the formulae given in the official RRC Group D notification.

According to the RRC Group D official notification, candidates more than the prescribed number of vacancies may be called for PET and/or the subsequent stages.

