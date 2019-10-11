RRBs Release Final Answer Key For Junior Engineer 2nd Computer-Based Test

RRB JE 2018: Final answer key released for 2nd CBT

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released final answer key for the 2nd stage CBT conducted for Junior Engineer recruitment. RRBs have released the final answer key along with the status of the objection on the provisional answer key submitted by the candidates. The final answer key, after resolution of all the valid objections received, will be available on the RRB websites till tomorrow, i.e. October 12, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the 2nd stage will need to login into their account to download the final answer key.

After resolution of the objections received on RRB JE 2nd CBT answer key, the recruitment board has rectified the answer key wherever necessary.

"The objections raised by the candidates were analysed and the keys for some questions were changed and questions with "multiple answers" or "no key" or "ambiguous" were ignored as per the extant procedure followed by RRBs," reads RRB notice.

Candidates can see the final answer key and also check the final decision on the objection submitted by them by logging into their account.

Now that the final answer key is released, the result for the 2nd stage CBT for RRB JE recruitment shall be released soon. The raw marks obtained by the candidates in the 2nd CBT will be normalized.

Candidates would be shortlisted for the Document Verification process based on their normalized score in the RRB JE 2nd CBT.

