RRBs Release Answer Key For Junior Engineer 2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)

RRB JE 2nd CBT answer key released on official website

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the Question Paper, Responses and Answer Keys for the 2nd Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for recruitment of Junior Engineers. RRBs had announced Junior Engineer vacancies in December last year and had invited application from eligible candidates in January this year. The first stage CBT was conducted in May-June this year and candidates who qualified in the exam were called for the second stage CBT. Candidates who qualify in the 2nd CBT will be called for Document Verification process.

RRBs held 2nd CBT for selection of Junior Engineers from August 28 to September 1 and on September 19, 2019.

The Question paper, response sheets, and provisional answer keys are available on the RRB websites for each region. Candidates will be able to check the answer keys and submit objections, if any, till midnight on September 29, 2019.

To submit objection on the answer key, candidates need to login into their accounts. The login link is provided on the home page of the regional RRBs.

After login into objection link the candidate can view their Question Paper and the response by clicking on the "Question Paper & Response" button. While reviewing the questions if they wish to raise an objection on any question, they can click on the "Raise Objection" button given near the question.

This will open an objection page where they can choose the type of objection from the dropdown option and fill in the supporting details or upload supporting documents (Reference/Explanation).

Candidate can submit objection for only one question at a time. To complete the submission of the objection, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs. 50 for every objection submitted. On completion of successful payment, the objection will get recorded and candidates will be redirected to the "Objection Summary" Page.

