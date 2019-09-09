Indian Railway Announces Exam Date For Re-Scheduled RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT

RRB JE 2nd CBT fresh date announced

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced fresh exam date for candidates whose RRB Junior Engineer 2nd stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) was re-scheduled. The examinations were re-scheduled for some candidates due to technical reasons. The RRB JE 2nd CBT for candidates whose exam has been rescheduled will now be held on September 19, 2019. All such candidates will have to download fresh admit cards for the re-scheduled 2nd stage CBT.

Candidates can check their freshly allotted exam city and date detail on the official website starting from today. RRBs will also release Train Travel Authority for eligible candidates today.

The RRB JE 2nd CBT admit card or e-call letters will be released on September 15, four days before the exam date.

The 2nd stage test will be of 120 minutes duration. Eligible PwBD candidates will get additional 40 minutes time to complete the paper. There will be 150 objective questions.

The syllabus for the exam remains the same as published by the RRBs earlier. Each question will carry one mark and 1/3rd mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates can practice for the computer-based test through the mock test link which will be activated on the RRB websites today.

