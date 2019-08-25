Railway Junior Engineer 2nd Stage Exam Begins Next Week. Download Admit Card

RRB JE Admit Card Released: Download Now

A total of 2,02,616 candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the second stage exam for railway junior engineer selection can now download their admit cards. The RRB JE exam, as it is popularly referred to as, will begin on August 28.

Download RRB JE Admit Card

As intimated by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) the admit cards for the exam will be released four days prior to the exam date. The admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on August 28 have been released online and candidates can download the same from the respective RRB websites.

The second exam will be computer based. The test will be of 120 minutes duration (160 minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with scribe). There will be 150 questions. The questions will be objective type. There will be negative marking for wrong answers - 1/3rd marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

There will also be a technical paper. Railway JE 2nd Exam: Know About "Technical Ability" Paper

RRB JE first exam result was released on August 13. The recruitment was announced on December 29 last year.

As per the data shared by the railway ministry, 32,05,098 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 24,74,394 were scheduled for the exam which was held from May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to June 28.

