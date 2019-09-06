Railway Junior Engineer (RRB JE) Exam Concludes: What's Next?

RRB JE Exam Concludes: What's Next?

More than 2 lakh candidates were shortlisted to appear for the second stage written test for Railway Junior Engineer selection. The exam, also referred to as RRB JE, was held from August 28 till September 1.

As per the data shared by the railway ministry, 32,05,098 candidates had registered for the first stage exam out of which 24,74,394 registrations were found to be valid and those candidates were allowed to take the exam which was held from May 22 to June 2 and June 26 to June 28.

After the result of the recently conducted written test is announced, candidates will be called for verification of document and medical examination.

"Candidates called for document verification will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of Railway staff," reads the job notice released by the railway recruitment boards in February.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.