Here's What Railway Recruitment Boards Say About NTPC Exam Date

RRB NTPC 2019 update on the computer-based test

While more than a crore applicants wait for Indian Railway to announce examination date for the RRB NTPC recruitment, Railway has come out with an ambiguous notice about the RRB NTPC recruitment notice. In a notice dated October 14, RRBs have notified that the selection process has been postponed and the date for the 1st stage computer based test (CBT).

In the recruitment advertisement released by Indian Railway, the tentative date for 1st stage CBT for RRB NTPC recruitment was given as between June and September.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," reads the RRB notice.

Indian Railway, in march this year, announced recruitment on more than 35,000 NTPC vacancies. The actual number of vacancies released in February for RRB NTPC recruitment was 35,277, but, later it was decreased to 35,208.

As per a recent communication from Indian Railways, a total of 1,26,30,885 candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment. The NTPC recruitment was one of the four recruitment drives announced by Indian railway this year.

In July, a source from the Indian railway had told NDTV that the dates for NTPC CBT will be decided after the examination for Paramedical exams are concluded. However, no update was released even after the CBT for paramedical recruitment was over.

The latest notice from Indian Railway says that candidates should visit the official website regularly for update on the recruitment process without any indication of when should the candidates expect an update on the RRB NTPC CBT.

