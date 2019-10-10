1.3 Crore Job Aspirants Await Exam Date

RRB NTPC recruitment announced for more than 35,000 posts in the various departments of Indian Railways.

Railway Recruitment Boards or RRB of Indian Railways are yet release the examination details of RRB NTPC recruitment for which the notification was released in February this year. When contacted, an RRB official informed NDTV that the dates of exam will be announced soon depended upon the finalization of the examination conducting body for which the Indian Railways released announcement recently. RRB NTPC recruitment was announced for more than 35,000 posts in the various departments of Indian Railways and the registration process was closed in March.

"We have not decided upon any dates yet. First, we have to finalise an examination conducting body. But, we are expecting that the aspirants will be intimated about the dates very soon," the official told NDTV.

According to a recent communication from Indian Railways, a total of 1,26,30,885 candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC recruitment, which is one of the many hiring exercises the largest employer in the country now engaged in.

The initial notification from RRBs had mentioned from June to September as the tentative time for conducting examination, but, when contacted in July, an RRB source told NDTV that the Boards are "waiting for the Paramedical exams to be concluded, and then it will be deciding the dates for RRB NTPC based on the availability of exam centres across the country".

RRB NTPC exam date: More than 1.26 crore job aspirants are awaiting the exam details.

Then, the Indian Railways released the details about choosing an examination conducting body for all its hiring wings; RRBs and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) and a meeting was held with the prospective bidders to know about their credentials and methodology of conducting CBTs or Computer-Based Tests for various recruitment conducted by the national transporter.

The actual number of vacancies released in February for RRB NTPC recruitment was 35,277, but, later it was decreased to 35,208.

According to the Indian Railways, it had recieved 5,09,82,157 applications for 2,83,331 vacancies announced in the last two years. Among the total 5 crore applications, largest number of applications were received for the RRB Group D recruitment announced last year, 1,89,82,719, followed by RRB NTPC recruitment announced this year, 1,26,30,885.

RRB Group D recruitment 2018 was for 62,907 vacancies.

Among the total 7 RRB and RRC recruitment announced in last years, the biggest recruitment was announced for 1,03,769 RRC Group D post, which was notified in 2019. This recruitment saw 1,15,67,248 applications.

