Northern Railway Increases MTS Vacancy. Registration Ends Next Week

Online registration option for the recruitment will end on October 15.

The railway recruitment cell of Northern Railway, which is currently handling the multi-tasking staff (MTS) recruitment in its commercial department, has increased the number of vacancies. As per the latest update, the total number of vacancies in the MTS posts is 152. In the earlier notification, a total of 118 vacancies were advertised.

Railway MTS Recruitment: Know How To Apply

Selected candidates will be posted in Parliament House- Catering Unit, Commercial Department, Northern Railway, New Delhi.

10th pass candidates with ITI certificate in the relevant trade can apply. Applicants must be within the age group of 18-33 years as on January 1, 2020. The job requires no work experience.

On the other hand, the recruitment cell of Western Railways has advertised Junior Engineer recruitment. The registration process is underway. The last date for submission of application is October 15.

Meanwhile, the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs, another recruitment agency of the Indian railways, is yet to announce the dates of the computer based test for NTPC recruitment. Indian Railway is planning to rope in an examination conducting agency for recruitment exam. The dates for the NTPC exam will be finalized after the agency is decided.

