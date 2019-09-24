Indian Railways Begins Recruitment For 141 Junior Engineer Posts. Details Here

RRC JE recruitment 2019: The registration process has already started on September 16

Railway Recruitment Cell or RRC, one of the hiring agencies of Indian Railways, has released a recruitment notification inviting online applications from eligible serving employees of Western Railway for 149 posts. The current RRC notification for filling up the posts of Junior Engineer (141 posts) and Depot Material Superintendent or DMS (8 posts) has been released against General Departmental Competitive Examination or GDCE quota. The RRC has notified the posts with a Level-06 salary with initial pay of Rs. 35,400. The application forms can be submitted through the official website of Western Railways, RRC, at rrc-wr.com.

The registration process has already started on September 16 and the last date for registration is October 15.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions given in the official RRC JE notification carefully and ensure that they are eligible to apply before filling the application form Online available on the RRC - WR website.

"Employees are advised in their own interest to submit Online Application much before the closing date to avoid possibility of any failure to submit application due to heavy load/jam on website. In case the employees does not have a VALID personal e-mail ID he/she should create his / her e-mail ID before applying online application and must maintain that e-mail ID till the end of recruitment process," the official notification said.

Eligibility details are available on the official notification.

Single stage written examination-- Computed Based Test(CBT) based examination--, followed by Document Verification and Medical examination will be conducted as part of the RRC JE recruitment.

According to the RRC-WR, the syllabus and standard of the examination will be of the level of Railway Recruitment Board or RRB examination of JE and DMS.

The JE recruitment exam question paper will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type.

The question paper will be provided in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati languages.

There will be negative marking in the examination and 1/3 of the allotted marks for each question shall be deducted for every wrong answer.

