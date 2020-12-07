Rajasthan RSMSSB Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card Released

RSMSSB has released admit cards for Junior Engineer exam scheduled on December 13.

For the Junior Engineer recruitment exam scheduled on December 13, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released admit cards. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Board.

For the exam scheduled on December 26, the admit cards will be released on December 18.

The Board has asked candidates to reach the exam centre 1.5 hours before the scheduled time of the exam.

In view of the COVID-19, candidates have been asked to maintain distance from each other at the exam centre. They have been asked to wear mask. Candidates not wearing masks will not be allowed to appear for the exam, the Board has said.

It has also said that sanitisation procedures will be followed at exam centres and temperature of candidates will be measured before the commencement of the exam.

After the exam, the Board will upload the question paper and answer key on its website. It has asked candidates to challenge it within 72 hours. For each objection, candidates have to pay Rs 100.

