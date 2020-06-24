RSMSSB Reopens Application Window For Junior Engineer Recruitment

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: RSMSSB reopens application window @ sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has reopened the application form registration window for the recruitment of Junior Engineers (JE) for its various departments. According to an official notification published by the Board regarding RSMSSB JE recruitment, the application forms can now be submitted till July 8, 2020.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the recruitment through Rajasthan Government's SSO portal, 'sso.rajasthan.gov.in'.

More details on RSBSSB JE recruitment are available at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The number of vacancies available are 1098 out of which 998 are for Non-TSP areas, and 100 for TSP areas. The application process had earlier begun in March and was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Board had then said that the application process will be reopened.

An applicant must have a degree or diploma in engineering from a recognized institute. The applicant must also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script.

The candidates must not be younger than 18 years of age or older than 40 years of age. For relaxation on upper age limit, candidates are advised to check the recruitment notice.

The application fee for General category, EWS, and OBC-CL candidates is Rs. 450. The application fee for BC and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs. 350 and for all other candidates the fee is Rs. 250.

RSMSSB may hold a written exam for shortlisting candidates. The selection process, scheme of exam, and syllabus for exam will be released by the board on its website later.

The exam date, in case of a selection test, will also be announced later. In event of a test, the admit card or hall ticket for the exam will be released on the board's website.

Click here for more Jobs News