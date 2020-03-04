RSMSSB Announces Over 1,000 Junior Engineer Vacancies

RSMSSB has announced over 1000 Junior Engineer vacancies

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced recruitment of Junior Engineers for its various departments. The number of vacancies available are 1098 out of which 998 are for Non-TSP areas, and 100 for TSP areas. The application process begins today and will end on April 2, 2020.

An applicant must have a degree or diploma in engineering from a recognized institute. The applicant must also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari script.

The candidates must not be younger than 18 years of age or older than 40 years of age. For relaxation on upper age limit, candidates are advised to check the recruitment notice.

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will be able to apply for the recruitment through Rajasthan Government's SSO portal, 'sso.rajasthan.gov.in'.

The application fee for General category, EWS, and OBC-CL candidates is Rs. 450. The application fee for BC and OBC-NCL candidates is Rs. 350 and for all other candidates the fee is Rs. 250.

RSMSSB may hold a written exam for shortlisting candidates. The selection process, scheme of exam, and syllabus for exam will be released by the board on its website later.

The exam date, in case of a selection test, will also be announced later. In event of a test, the admit card or hall ticket for the exam will be released on the board's website.

