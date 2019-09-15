Railway Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow

RRC MTS recruitment process will begin on September 16.

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced jobs in the catering unit of commercial department of Northern Railway. A total of 118 vacancies have been announced in the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts. Online registration will begin on September 16. Interested candidates can apply till October 15 at the official website rrcnr.org.

Official Notification

10th pass candidates with ITI certificate in the relevant trade can apply. Applicants must be within the age group of 18-33 years as on January 1, 2020. The job requires no work experience.

The recruitment process shall consist of the written examination followed by document verification.

Candidates have to fill the application forms and deposit the fees. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Women, Minorities, PwBD, ExSM, Transgender and Economically Backward Classes should pay Rs. 250 as examination fee which will be refunded, after deducting bank charges, only when they appear in the written examination. Likewise, other candidates have to pay Rs 500 out of which Rs 400 will be refunded to the candidates if they take the exam.

Selected candidates will be posted in Parliament House- Catering Unit, Commercial Department, Northern Railway, New Delhi.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.