Indian Railways Announces Jobs For 10th Pass

RRC Recruitment 2019 For 118 MTS Posts

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment in the catering unit of Commercial Department of Northern Railway. A total of 118 vacancies have been announced by the RRC.

Online registration will begin on September 16.

The recruitment process shall consist of the Written Examination followed by Document Verification. RRC will conduct written test on October 31.

Candidates should be class 10th pass with ITI certificate or 10th Pass plus course in (i) Food & Beverages Service and (ii) Hospitality Assistant Modular Employable Skills (MES) under SDI as approved by NCVT or 10th Pass plus Trade Diploma in Food & Beverage Operation.

Those with ITI in Bakery & Confectionary/ Baker & Confectioner/ Food Production under Craftsman Training Scheme or 10th pass plus course in Cook (General), Cook (Continental), Cook (Indian cuisine) or 10th pass plus trade diploma in Food Production/ Trade Diploma in Bakery & Confectionary.

The candidate should be aged between 18 to 33 years as on 01.01.2020.

