RRB NTPC 2019 First Stage Computer-based Test Postponed. Why?

Indian Railway recently released update on RRB NTPC exam. The RRB NTPC first stage compute-based test was tentatively scheduled in June-September but no exam date was announced even after September ended. Indian Railway released an update on October 14 and informed waiting candidates that the computer-based test for recruitment on NTPC posts has been postponed and the exam date will be announced later.

Upon contacting an official from Railway Recruitment Board confirmed that the date for RRB NTPC computer-based test has not been decided yet because RRB is still in the process to finalize the agency which would aid in the examination process.

On asking if the examination will be shifted to next year, the official said that there were still two months left in the current year. If the examination will be conducted this year or next will become clear after the agency is finalized.

Meanwhile, recently a notice began doing rounds on social media that Indian Railway has decreased the number of NTPC vacancies and that instead of RRBs, IRCTC would handle the recruitment process. The said notice, as fact-checked here, is fake. There has been no such update on RRB NTPC recruitment.

Indian Railway had announced 10,628 under graduate posts and 24,649 graduate posts in March this year. After the initial announcement of the recruitment, Indian Railway reduced the number of vacancies by 69 in April. The cancelled vacancies included posts advertised in both, under graduate and graduate, categories.

