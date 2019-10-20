Has Indian Railway Reduced Number Of RRB NTPC Vacancies: A Fact Check

RRB NTPC vacancies have not been reduced by Indian Railway

Recently a notice began doing rounds on Social Media which claims that Indian Railway has decided to reduce the number of vacancies advertised for NTPC recruitment. The notice claims that the number of NTPC vacancies will be reduced by 70 per cent. But is there any truth in this?

Though Indian Railway is late in announcing the exam date for NTPC recruitment, there has been no notice from the Railway about number of vacancies being reduced.

The notice on social media also claims that the recruitment process will be completed by IRCTC, which is again a false claim.

IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is responsible for handling catering services, tourism, and ticket reservation for Indian Railway.

Recruitment for Indian Railway is overseen by Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB). Any information on the reduction in number of vacancies, cancellation of recruitment, or new recruitment is notified on Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) or Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) websites.

The fake notice which looks quite similar to a real notice issued by Indian Railway is dated October 15.

A fake notice has been doing round on social media which claims RRBs will reduce number of NTPC vacancies

Candidates who have applied for the NTPC recruitment should know that the latest update released by RRBs on October 14 which said that the dates for RRB NTPC CBT will be announced later.

The latest notice on RRB NTPC was released on October 14, 2019

Indian Railway had announced 10,628 under graduate posts and 24,649 graduate posts in March this year. After the initial announcement of the recruitment, Indian Railway reduced the number of vacancies by 69 in April. The cancelled vacancies included posts advertised in both, under graduate and graduate, categories.

