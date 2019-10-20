Indian Railway Mum On RRC Group D Exam Date

Indian Railway is yet to make an announcement on RRC Level 1 recruitment exam

This October end it will be two months exactly without any update from the Indian Railway on the recruitment announced for Level 1 posts. Indian Railway, in March this year, announced as many as 1,03,769 Level 1 (Group D) vacancies available with Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). The application process for this recruitment was completed in April and then the candidates had to wait for a long time for an update.

In July, RRBs, which were overseeing the application process on behalf of RRCs, released the application status for those who had applied for the recruitment. The application status created another stir as several candidates complained that their application was rejected despite them adhering to all the regulations of application submission.

Following complaints from candidates, RRBs allowed candidates one time opportunity to submit their complain about rejection of their application. The facility was provided online.

RRBs notified that after going through all the complains received, it will take a final call on the applications submitted and notify candidates through email and SMS about the final status of their application. This was completed by September 6.

Since the resolution of the application status complains, the RRBs have not released any fresh update on the exam schedule, admit card status.

A similar dilemma awaits those who have applied for RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment. RRBs, in the initial notification, had given the tentative date for NTPC computer-based test (CBT) as between June and September. But an October 14 notice says that the CBT for NTPC posts has been postponed and the date will be announced later.

