Railways To Roll Out Airport-Like Luggage Screening At Major Stations

The Indian Railways will soon bring in airport-style baggage checks for train passengers. Bags will now be scanned at entry and exit gates, with strict weight limits and penalties for excess or oversized luggage.

Electronic machines and scanners will be installed at stations. Bags will be tagged after scanning, and passengers will only be allowed onto platforms once their baggage is cleared. Carrying more than the prescribed limit will mean paying extra charges or booking the luggage as a parcel. Oversized baggage that causes inconvenience inside coaches may also invite a fine, even if it is under the weight limit.

How Much Luggage Is Free?

The free allowance depends on the class of travel:

First AC Class - 70 kg

Second AC Class - 50 kg

Third AC And Sleeper Class - 40 kg

General Class - 30 kg

Every passenger will also get an additional allowance of 10 kg. Beyond this, luggage must be booked as a parcel, or fines will apply.

First Phase

The rules will first be enforced at major stations under North Central Railway and Northern Railway. These include Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Subedarganj, Kanpur Central, Mirzapur, Tundla, Aligarh Junction, Govindpuri, Lucknow Charbagh, Banaras and Etawah.

Officials clarified that the rule was to reduce overcrowding in coaches and improve security.

Airport-Style Experience At Stations

The railway is also modernising major stations to match airport-style experiences. It will open premium retail outlets offering clothing, footwear, electronics and travel accessories.

At Prayagraj Junction, the Railways is investing Rs 960 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The nine-storey terminal will feature spacious lounges, high-speed Wi-Fi, solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, digital displays and automated ticket machines.

From December 2026, entry into the terminal will be allowed only with a valid train ticket, which will act as a "boarding pass". Visitors will need a platform ticket that will function as a "visitor pass".

The redevelopment will prepare Prayagraj for the massive crowds expected during the Kumbh and Maha Kumbh festivals. Railways will use a 7 Core Service (CS) model at the station to manage passenger flow efficiently.