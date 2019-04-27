RRB ALP Revised Results For Stage 2 Out; Details Here

RRB ALP result 2019: Revised results are being released on the official websites

Various RRBs have started releasing the second stage RRB ALP revised results on their respective websites. The RRB ALP revised results have been released based on the the performance in the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on January 21, 22, 23 and February 8 by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians against CEN 01/2018. The candidates bearing the roll numbers listed on the PDF files accompanying RRB ALP results have been provisionally shortlisted for Appearing in the Aptitude Test, which is the next level of the recruitment. When NDTV checked, the RRB ALP revised results for RRB Bilaspur and RRB Bhopal has been released so far.

The RRB ALP revised results will be released on the official websites of respective Boards.

The aptitude tests will be released on scheduled on May 10, 2019 in three shifts.

The Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test of 71 minutes duration.

The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.

This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

Earlier, in a second instance in the history of RRB ALP recruitment 2018, the Indian Railways has postponed a recruitment process after RRBs, the official hiring agencies of the national transporter, noted wrong answer keys based on which the Boards released second stage results.

The first and second stage exams were conducted for more than 64,000 vacancies in ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer.

The results of 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude Test was published on the official websites of all RRBs on April 5, 2019.

