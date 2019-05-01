RRB ALP Aptitude Test City, Shift Window Open; Details Here

RRB ALP Aptitude Test mock link for will be available on the official websites of RRBs from May 2 to 10.

Exam city intimation, travel pass, revised score and shortlist status for RRB ALP Aptitude Test have been released on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs. The candidates who have been shortlisted for RRB ALP Aptitude Test may login to the Indian Railways websites to download exam city slip and travel pass for the tests scheduled to be held on May 10, in three shifts. According to an RRB notification, total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude test is eight times the revised vacancy (more than 60 thousand) notified on the official websites of RRBs for ALP from among the candidates who have opted for the post of ALP and secured minimum qualifying normalised marks of 35 in Part B and as per their merit in Part A and reservation category subject to securing minimum qualifying marks for the respective community.

For RRB ALP Aptitude Test, the guidelines and sample mock link for Computer Based Aptitude Test will be available on the official websites of RRBs and RDSO (www.rdso.indianrailways.gov.in>Directorates>Psycho-Technical) from May 2 to 10.

The RRBs has already notified that the shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test should produce the Vision Certificate in the prescribed format for A1 Standard as per Annexure - VI of detailed CEN 01/2018, in original during the Test, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the test.

The RRB ALP admit card for the Aptitude Test will be available for download four days prior to the Test date.

The aptitude tests will be released on scheduled on May 10, 2019 in three shifts.

The Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test of 71 minutes duration.

The Computer Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.

This is applicable to all candidates and no relaxation is permissible on any ground. There will be no negative marking in Computer Based Aptitude Test.

The first and second stage exams were conducted for more than 64,000 vacancies in ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer.

The results of 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude Test was published on the official websites of all RRBs first on April 5, 2019. But, the Board have released another (revised) results.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.