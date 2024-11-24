Advertisement

RRB Loco Pilot Admit Card 2024 For November 28 Exam To Be Released Soon

Recently, RRB has also issued exam city intimation slips for the exam.

Read Time: 2 mins
RRB Loco Pilot Admit Card 2024 For November 28 Exam To Be Released Soon
Candidates can download admit card by visiting official websites of particular zones.
RRB ALP 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the admit card for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) exam scheduled for November 28. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official websites of the RRBs once they are released. They need to enter their registration number and date of birth to access their admit cards. Recently, the RRB also issued exam city intimation slips for the exam.

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the respective regional official websites of the RRBs
Step 2. Find the admit card download link on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
Step 4. Enter your login details
Step 5. Check the admit card and download it
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the admit card for future use

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Candidates must qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:
1. CBT Stage I
2. CBT Stage II
3. Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
4. Document Verification
5. Medical Examination

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Exam Syllabus

CBT Stage I

The syllabus for CBT Stage I includes four subjects:

  • General Awareness
  • Mathematics
  • Mental Ability
  • General Science

The exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.

CBT Stage II

The syllabus for CBT Stage II is divided into two parts:
Part A: Covers subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.
Part B: Qualifying in nature, this part includes questions from various trade subjects.

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

The CBAT, the third stage of the selection process, assesses candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To pass this stage, candidates must score at least 42 marks.

