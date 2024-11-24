RRB Loco Pilot Admit Card 2024 For November 28 Exam To Be Released Soon

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download
Step 1. Go to the respective regional official websites of the RRBs
Step 2. Find the admit card download link on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will open on the screen
Step 4. Enter your login details
Step 5. Check the admit card and download it
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the admit card for future use
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Candidates must qualify through the following five stages to become an Assistant Loco Pilot:
1. CBT Stage I
2. CBT Stage II
3. Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
4. Document Verification
5. Medical Examination
RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Exam Syllabus
CBT Stage I
The syllabus for CBT Stage I includes four subjects:
- General Awareness
- Mathematics
- Mental Ability
- General Science
The exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers.
CBT Stage II
The syllabus for CBT Stage II is divided into two parts:
Part A: Covers subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.
Part B: Qualifying in nature, this part includes questions from various trade subjects.
Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)
The CBAT, the third stage of the selection process, assesses candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To pass this stage, candidates must score at least 42 marks.