Railway Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment Exam 2025 Result Out, Check Details

RRB ALP CBT-1 Result 2025 Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the result for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam. Those who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of RRB Mumbai. The list of candidates shortlisted for CBT-2 in 2025 has been released in PDF format, along with the category-wise cut-off scores.

RRB ALP CBT-1 Cut-Off 2024-25

Along with the results, the category-wise cut-off marks for CBT-1 have been published. Candidates who meet or exceed the required cut-off have qualified for the next stage, CBT-2. The cut-off for the Unreserved (UR) category is 57.17514, while cut-offs for OBC and EWS categories have also been released. Candidates can check the detailed cut-off scores through the direct link provided on the official website.

How to Check RRB ALP CBT-1 Result 2025

The result link is now active on the RRB Mumbai official website. Candidates can follow these steps to check their results online:

Visit the official website of RRB Mumbai, www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Navigate to the CEN 01/2024 ALP POSTS section.

Click on "Click Here to View Result & Cut Off for ALP CBT-1" at the top.

The result will open in PDF format, displaying the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Search for your roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

RRB ALP CBT-2 Exam Schedule

Candidates who have qualified CBT-1 will now appear for the CBT-2, which is scheduled for March 19 and 20, 2025. This stage will be more challenging and detailed compared to the first phase. Only those who clear CBT-1 will receive admit cards for the second stage of the selection process.