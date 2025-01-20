Advertisement

RRB ALP Result 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

RRB ALP Result 2024: The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
RRB ALP Result 2024 To Be Released Soon, Check Details
RRB ALP Result 2024: The recruitment is conducted for a total of 18,799 vacancies.

RRB ALP Result 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)  will soon release the result for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination. Candidates who took the RRB ALP 2024 recruitment exam will be able to download it by visiting the official website of the RRBs. The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29, 2024. The Boards had also released the answer key earlier.  

RRB ALP Result 2024: Steps To Download  

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), rrb.digialm.com 
Step 2: On the home page, click on the Result link for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts
Step 3: Provide your login credentials in the link 
Step 4: The result will appear in a new window 
Step 5: Check and download the result
Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference 

The recruitment is conducted for a total of 18,799 RRB ALP vacancies. The Railway Recruitment Board conducts the RRB ALP and Technician exam to recruit Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians for different zones across the country.  

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Selection Process And Exam Syllabus  

The selection process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 involves five crucial stages: CBT Stage I, CBT Stage II, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Each stage is designed to evaluate candidates' knowledge, skills, and suitability for the role of Assistant Loco Pilot.  

CBT Stage I consists of objective-type questions covering four subjects: General Awareness, Mathematics, Mental Ability, and General Science.  

CBT Stage II is divided into two parts. Part A includes subjects such as Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering. Part B, which is qualifying in nature, focuses on trade-specific questions.  

The CBAT, the third stage, assesses candidates' cognitive abilities and decision-making skills. To qualify, candidates need to secure a minimum of 42 marks.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Rrb Alp Result, RRB ALP Result 2025, RRB ALP Result 2025 Expected
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com