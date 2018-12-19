RRB ALP Result: Everything You Need To Know About On Revised Shortlist

RRB ALP result 2018: Revised Indian Railways results to be announced soon

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of the Indian Railways, the official hiring agency which conduct recruitment to the largest employer in the country, will be releasing the revised RRB ALP Technician result for the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 9 to September 4 soon. The RRB ALP revised result will be announced on the official websites of respective RRBs. The revised ALP results are expected to be announced in a PDF file and which will carry the roll numbers of the candidates who have been shortlisted for the second state CBT.

RRB ALP or Assistant Loco Pilot along with Technician (for various trades including Material Handling Equipment cum Operator, Mechanics, Moulder, Offset Machine Minder, Operator Advanced Machine Tools, Painter, Pattern Maker etc.), recruitment process began in February this year and the next step after the declaration of the RRB ALP result will be the second stage CBT.

The second stage CBT is scheduled to begin from January 21, 2019 and will be held till January 23, 2019.

After the completion of second stage, in addition, as part of this massive hiring process by the Railways, candidates who have opted for ALP and qualified in second stage CBT, have to undergo Computer Based Aptitude Test, for which the dates will be announced later.

As the Boards announced earlier, for the final selection lists, marks will be normalized in all the stages of exam with the RRB ALP results.

All RRBs (RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, and RRB Thiruvananthapuram) that are part of the ALP Technician recruitment process, had released the RRB ALP result on November 2, but, was withdrawn the same after few candidates have represented that there were errors in question/translation.

Before the release of RRB ALP results, the Boards had released the answer keys and the candidates where given chance to raise objections on the official answers chosen by the Boards.

The applicants have also been given chance to update their post options and educational qualifications after the RRBs had raised the total vacancies from 26,000 to more than 64,000.

RRB ALP Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know

RRB ALP result: Railway Recruitment Boards will release the revised results soon

Here are three important points every candidates should know about the RRB ALP Results:

1. Where to check

The RRB ALP results will be released on the official websites of the Boards. The candidates will have to visit the respective RRBs they have registered to check their results.

Click here to access your RRBs for checking the ALP Technician results

2. How to check

The candidates will have to login to the official websites with their RRB ALP recruitment registration details.

To know the details steps to check your ALP Technician results, click here.

3. When to check

This is the most important question in regards to the revised RRB ALP results. When to check? As of now, what we know is: The RRBs had earlier announced that "the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018".

So, if you are waiting for RRB ALP results, this is any time from now.

