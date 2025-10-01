RRB ALP Result 2025 Out For Computer-Based Aptitude Test, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the results of the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment 2025. Candidates can check their results on the respective regional RRB websites.

The exam was conducted between July 15 and August 31 to fill 9,970 ALP vacancies nationwide.

According to the official notice, "The Test Battery-wise T-Score, Composite T-Score, Score out of 30 (30% weightage for ALP Merit), and the qualifying status of candidates who appeared in the CBAT conducted between July 15 and August 31, 2025, can be viewed by logging in through the link on the official RRB website using the Registration Number and Date of Birth."

The CBAT scorecard will be available for download from 7 PM on October 1 for 15 days. Candidates must secure a minimum T-Score of 42 in each Test Battery to qualify. Details on the T-Score and composite score calculation are available on the RDSO website. Cut-off marks have also been released.

The provisional shortlist contains roll numbers of candidates eligible for the next stage: Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination.

The notice adds: "Document Verification will be held at the location mentioned in the e-call letter. Candidates will receive an Email/SMS/website link to download the e-call letter with date, reporting time, and instructions for DV and Medical Examination."

How To Check RRB ALP Result 2025

Visit the official website of your regional RRB.

Click on the link for "RRB ALP Result 2025."

A PDF with the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates will open.

Download and save the PDF for reference.

Shortlisted candidates must carry original certificates and two sets of self-attested photocopies as per the Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) and e-call letters. Scanned copies of documents, photo, and signature in true colour must also be uploaded on oirmsir.gov.in/rrbdv.

Medical examinations will follow DV at nominated Railway hospitals within the RRB's jurisdiction, typically the next day.

The Commission has clarified that all shortlisted candidates' candidature is provisional and may be cancelled if inconsistencies or malpractices are found. Aspirants are warned to "beware of touts offering selection on illegal consideration".