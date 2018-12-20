RRB ALP Revised Result Time Confirmed

RRB ALP revised result will be released today on the official website

RRB ALP Result 2018: The RRB ALP revised result has been delayed by a couple of hours and will now be released at 8:00 pm. Earlier a notice on official RRB websites said that the result link will be active from 6:00 pm today but since we last checked, the timing has been changed to 8:00 pm. RRBs had first released the result for ALP, Technician first CBT on November 2 which was then recalled on accounts of inconsistencies in the translation of some questions while preparing the final answer key.

RRB ALP Result 2018: Revised Shortlist Expected Soon; Live Updates

RRBs will be releasing the revised result, shortlist of candidates for the RRB ALP Technician 2nd stage, and final cut off today on their respective official websites.

The RRB ALP revised result will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check their result when it is released.

Candidates who are deemed qualified in the first stage CBT will then move on to the next stage of selection which is a second Computer-based test. The second CBT will comprise of two papers. While Paper I will be common for all candidates, Paper II will be trade-specific and have questions specific to the trade selected by the candidate in their application form.

The second stage Computer-based test for RRB ALP selection will be conducted from January 21 to January 23, 2019.

