Railways Results To Be Announced Today: Confirmed

RRB ALP first stage examinations were held in August and September

The Railway Recruitment Board will be announcing the RRB ALP recruitment exam result today. According to an official, the Board is trying 'their level best' to release the result as announced earlier. The exam, which was conducted for more than 47 lakh candidates in September and August this year, was organised for more than 64,000 vacancies in Assistant Loco-Pilot or ALP and Technician posts in country's largest employer. The revised RRB ALP results will be hosted on various websites hosted by regional RRBs.

"We have made an announcement earlier that the results will be released today. We are trying our level best to release the results today itself," a Railway Recruitment Board official told NDTV.

The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB is the official hiring arm of Indian railways.

The results of first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) with the lists of provisionally shortlisted candidates for appearing in second stage CBT have been published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2, 2018. In order to maintain transparency, RRBs have also provided facility to candidates for viewing of the question paper along with the answer keys.

Later, the Boards have received representations from candidates who had appeared for the exam with complaints about errors in questions asked in the exam.

After considering their complaints, the Board decided to release a new RRB ALP revised result.

"It is expected that after this review fresh result of 1st Stage CBT along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018. Accordingly, the Exam date for 2 nd Stage CBT has been rescheduled on 21 st, 22nd and 23rd January 2019," said RRB in its notification.

