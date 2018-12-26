GATE 2019 Exam Schedule Released, Check Here

IIT Madras has released the exam schedule for the GATE 2019 exams scheduled in February next year. The GATE 2019 exam schedule has been released on the official website of the competitive exam which is being conducted as an entrance examination for admission in post graduate and research programmes in the country. The exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 10 in four days. The GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts on each day; morning and afternoon.
GATE 2019 admit card will be released on January 4, 2019.
The GATE 2019 exam schedule can be accessed from gate.iitm.ac.in.
GATE 2019 Exam Schedule
Check the GATE 2019 schedule here:
February 2, 2019 Saturday
S1 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CY, ME-1, MN
S2 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): ME-2, XE, XL, TF
February 3, 2019 Sunday
S3 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CS, CH
S4 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): AE, AG, AR, BT, EY, GG, IN, MA, MT, PE, PH, PI, ST
February 9, 2019 Saturday
S5 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): EC
S6 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): EE
February 10, 2019 Sunday
S7 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CE-1
S8 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): CE-2
GAT 2018 Schedule: Multi-Session Papers
These papers will be held in two different sessions:
CE or Civil Engineering
ME or Mechanical Engineering
GAT 2018 Schedule: Single-Session Papers
These papers will be held in single sessions:
AE or Aerospace Engineering
GG or Geology and Geophysics
AG or Agricultural Engineering
IN or Instrumentation Engineering
AR or Architecture and Planning
MA or Mathematics
BT or Biotechnology
MN or Mining Engineering
CH or Chemical Engineering
MT or Metallurgical Engineering
CS or Computer Science and Information Technology
PE or Petroleum Engineering
CY or Chemistry
PH or Physics
EC or Electronics and Communication Engineering
PI or Production and Industrial Engineering
EE or Electrical Engineering
ST or Statistics
EY or Ecology and Evolution
TF or Textile Engineering and Fibre Science
