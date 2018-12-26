GATE 2019 Exam Schedule Released, Check Here

GATE 2019 exam schedule released @ gate.iitm.ac.in, admit card to be released soon

IIT Madras has released the exam schedule for the GATE 2019 exams scheduled in February next year. The GATE 2019 exam schedule has been released on the official website of the competitive exam which is being conducted as an entrance examination for admission in post graduate and research programmes in the country. The exams will be conducted from February 2 to February 10 in four days. The GATE 2019 will be held in two shifts on each day; morning and afternoon.

GATE 2019 admit card will be released on January 4, 2019.

The GATE 2019 exam schedule can be accessed from gate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019 Exam Schedule

Check the GATE 2019 schedule here:

February 2, 2019 Saturday

S1 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CY, ME-1, MN

S2 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): ME-2, XE, XL, TF

February 3, 2019 Sunday

S3 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CS, CH

S4 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): AE, AG, AR, BT, EY, GG, IN, MA, MT, PE, PH, PI, ST

February 9, 2019 Saturday

S5 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): EC

S6 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): EE

February 10, 2019 Sunday

S7 09:30 - 12.30 (Forenoon Session): CE-1

S8 14:30 - 17:30 (Afternoon Session): CE-2

GAT 2018 Schedule: Multi-Session Papers

These papers will be held in two different sessions:

CE or Civil Engineering

ME or Mechanical Engineering

GAT 2018 Schedule: Single-Session Papers

These papers will be held in single sessions:

AE or Aerospace Engineering

GG or Geology and Geophysics

AG or Agricultural Engineering

IN or Instrumentation Engineering

AR or Architecture and Planning

MA or Mathematics

BT or Biotechnology

MN or Mining Engineering

CH or Chemical Engineering

MT or Metallurgical Engineering

CS or Computer Science and Information Technology

PE or Petroleum Engineering

CY or Chemistry

PH or Physics

EC or Electronics and Communication Engineering

PI or Production and Industrial Engineering

EE or Electrical Engineering

ST or Statistics

EY or Ecology and Evolution

TF or Textile Engineering and Fibre Science

