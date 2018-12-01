GATE 2019: List Of Rejected Candidates Released, Check Here

GATE 2019: List Of Rejected Candidates Released @ Gate.iitm.ac.in, Check Here

The details of candidates whose GATE 2019 applications rejected by the IIT Madras have been released on the official website of the competitive exam. The rejected list have been published the website include two types of candidates; those who are found to be duplicate and those who are not meeting eligibility requirements. The official lists said, as already announced in the GATE 2019 brochure, no admit card will be generated and no application fee will be refunded for these candidates.

However , in case, if any of these candidates whose registrations have been rejected, would like to submit the required documents, they may contact the exam conducting agency.

IIT Madras has also released the list of enrollment IDs of candidates whose applications are provisionally only accepted. About these candidates, the notification said the examination results of these applicants will be withheld unless the defects are rectified by February 15, 2019.

"If a candidate makes more than one application for the same paper, he/she will be allowed to appear in any one session ONLY. One of the duplicate/triplicate applications will be considered and the remaining applications will be rejected without any refund of application fee," said the official brochure of GATE 2019.

The rejected and 'provisionally only accepted' list can be accessed from the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019: List Of Rejected Candidates

List of Duplicate Candidates rejected: Click here for details

List of Rejected Candidates: Click here for details

GATE 2019: List Of 'Provisonally Only Accepted' Candidates

List of Candidates whose application are Provisonally only accepted: Click here for details

IIT Madras will conduct the exam next year in February, 2019 in forenoon and afternoon session. The exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore. GATE is conducted every year, for granting admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISc. In addition to this GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and or financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.

Apart from educational institutes, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

