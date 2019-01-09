Railway Exams Postponed: RPF To Announce Revised Schedule Soon

RPF SI Exam Postponed

The computer based tests for Sub Inspector (SI) selection under Railway Protection Force (RPF), which was scheduled to be held on January 9, has been postponed. "Due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed," reads the official statement from RPF. "The revised schedule will be intimated soon in official website and SMS," it said further.

The exams in Kerala have also been postponed. "Due to the unrest in Kerala the Exams scheduled from 5th Jan to 10th Jan is postponed in Kerala state," it said.

Railway Jobs: RPF Announces Constable Recruitment

Concerned candidates are suggested to wait for the revised schedule.

The RPF is conducting computer based test (CBT) group-wise for Constable and SI recruitment. CBT for SI post began on December 19 and for Constable post it started on December 20.

The test is being held in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.

Through this exam 9739 vacancies will be filled under Railway Protection Force/ Railway Protection Special Force.

