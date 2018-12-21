Railway Jobs: RPF Announces Constable Recruitment

Railway Recruitment 2018: RPF Constable Jobs, Know How To Apply

798 vacancies will be filled by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force, online registration for which will begin on January 1. Applications have been invited from eligible male and female candidates for the post of Constable (Ancillary) in different trades for vacancies available under various zones of RPF. Applicants must have cleared class 10 exam from a recognized board and must be in the age group of 18-25 years. Those awaiting the final result are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.

10% of the vacancies will be filled by female candidates except those in Railway Protection Special Force.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer based test, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, trade test and document verification. The computer based test will be held in 15 regional languages as well and the standard of the exam will be class 10.

The computer based test is expected to be held in February/ March.

'Free sleeper Class Railway Pass admissible to SC/ ST candidates will be part of e-call letter when they are called for various stages of selection viz. CBT/ PET/ PMT/ Trade Test/ DV (as applicable) as per the details of the valid Caste certificate furnished in ONLINE application,' reads the job notification.

