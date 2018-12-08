Railway Recruitment 2018: Admit Cards For RPF Exam Tomorrow

RPF Exam Will Begin On December 19

Railway Protection Force (RPF) will release the admit cards for Sub Inspector exam tomorrow. Admit cards for Constable exam will be released a day later. 'The call letter for each day of exam will be made available 10 days prior to the date,' it had notified in November. 'The CBT exam date, test center, timing with detail instructions will be sent to individual candidates on their e-mail. As the CBT begins for Group E candidates from 19th December, therefore candidates will be able to download their e-call letter from 9th December onwards as per test schedule, reads the official notification.

The exam will be computer based test (CBT) and will be conducted group-wise simultaneously for Constable and SI for all 6 groups one by one. The test will be held in 15 different languages: Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.

Candidates can download the admit cards online by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth details.

The exam, is a part of the selection process, for filling up 9739 vacancies under Railway Protection Force/ Railway Protection Special Force.

