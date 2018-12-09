TSLPRB To Release Hall Tickets For PMT/PET Today

TSLPRB Hall Tickets 2018: Know How To Download

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will release the hall tickets for Physical Measurement Test/ Physical Efficiency Test for the posts of SI and Constable. The admit card link will be activated today at the official website of TSLPRB after which candidates who have qualified for the test can download it using their roll number or registration number and date of birth details. PMT/ PET will begin on December 17. 'All the Candidates who have qualified for PMT / PET are informed that their individual Admit Cards / Intimation Letters can be downloaded from 8 a m on 9th December onwards till 12 midnight on 15th December 2018 by logging into their respective user accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials,'"reads the official statement from the Board released on December 7.

A total of 377770 candidates will appear for the PMT/ PET fpr SI Civil, SI IT&C, ASI FPB, PC Civil, PC IT&C, PC Drivers in PTO and PC Mechanics in PTO posts. 50.9% Qualify For TSLPRB PMT/ PET

On the exam day, candidates have to carry the Admit Card / Intimation Letter, Print-Out of the Part-II Application, Self-Attested Photocopy of Community Certificate issued by Government of Telangana, Self-Attested Photocopy of Ex-Serviceman / No-Objection Certificate and Self-Attested Photocopy of Agency Area Certificate for Aboriginal ST Candidates issued by Government of Telangana.

