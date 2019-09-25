2,652 Women To Join Telangana Police

TSLPRB result declared, 16,025 candidates selected

Out of the total 16,025 constables selected to join the Telangana Police are 2,652 women. While 34 of these will join as Warders in prisons and correctional services department, 46 will be inducted as police constable information technology and communications in the police department.

1,895 women will join as police constable (civil).

The details were released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). The recruitment process for police constable post has finally concluded.

A total of 17,156 vacancies were notified by the TSLPRB. Candidates have been selected on the basis of preliminary written test, physical measurement test, physical efficiency test and final written exam.

The result of the character and antecedents verification and medical examination is awaited.

The recruitment board has allowed candidates to seek clarifications on their selection. Candidates who have qualified the final written exam can seek clarification only on matters pertinent to the provisional selection. "They can avail of this facility on 7 days from 4 pm onwards on 25 September onwards till 5 pm on 1 October 2019, by paying the Non-Refundable Service Fee (Rs.1,000/- for SC and ST candidates who are local candidates of Telangana and Rs.2,000 for all other candidates)," reads the notice released by the Board.

"Replies to only those queries which are relating to the issue of Provisional Selection will be individually answered at the earliest (latest by 21October 2019) and the candidates will receive the clarification / reply online," the notice added.

