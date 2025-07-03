Telangana Cops Recover Five-Metal, Silver Idols, Arrest Gang Behind Theft

Telangana Police arrested three individuals involved in a series of temple thefts and recovered panchaloha (five-metal) and silver idols, and other temple articles. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at Rs. 5.36 lakh.

The gang targeted various temples in the Yacharam and Ibrahimpatnam mandals between February and June 2025. Karacha Sivananda, a habitual offender with prior theft cases, and Shaik Shareef, who has no previous criminal record, met at labour gatherings and conspired to steal idols to make a quick buck.

The arrested individuals reportedly conducted reconnaissance in hired autos, used crowbars to break locks, and stole idols, temple bells, hundi boxes and other valuable items, according to Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

The thieves had mostly targeted temples in rural areas or places without any CCTV coverage, Mr Babu said.

Among the recovered items are panchaloha idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman, Peddiraju, Peddamma, Ayyappa, a silver Ayyappa idol, brass lamps, and temple bells. The police have registered six cases against the accused in Yacharam, Ibrahimpatnam, and Abdullapurment police stations.

The arrested individuals include Akkapalli Kranthi Kumar, who acted as a receiver for the stolen goods.

This recovery by the Rachakonda police brings relief to temple authorities and devotees in the region, as many of the stolen deities are now set to be returned to their respective temples. "We were keen to solve the cases quickly as religious sentiment and emotions are involved. It can even lead to erosion of belief if cases are not solved as these idols were being worshipped on a daily basis," the commissioner said.

"Since there are expensive items in temples, we need CCTV cameras in all places of worship, not only to stop theft but also to stop communal incidents," Mr Babu said.