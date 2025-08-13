Telangana Woman Finds Snake In Snack, Files Complaint Against Bakery

A woman in Telangana's Mahaboobnagar district has filed a police complaint after finding a snake inside a curry puff she purchased from a local bakery.

The woman, Srisaila, had bought an egg puff and a curry puff from an Iyengar bakery located in the Jadcharla municipality. After returning home, she opened the curry puff to eat with her children and noticed a snake inside the snack.

She returned to the bakery to raise the issue, but the owner allegedly responded carelessly and gave irrelevant explanations. Enraged with the response, Srisaila and her family went to the Jadcharla police station and lodged a formal complaint.



