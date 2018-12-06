TSPSC VRO Result 2018: Village Revenue Officer Merit List Released, Check Now

The TSPSC VRO result has been published on the website, tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC has released the VRO results on the official website. The merit list based on the TSPSC VRO result has been published on the website, tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC or Telangana State Public Service Commission conducted the written examination for recruitment to the post of Village Revenue Officer (VRO) in Revenue Department on September 16, 2018 in two sessions. The merit list of this examination has been prepared and is made available in the Commission's Website, tspsc.gov.in.

7,38,885 candidates have appeared for the TSPSC VRO examinations in September. The Commission had released the official answer keys of this examination in October this year.

"The candidates if any are admitted in the Merit Lists as per the Court Orders, their admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective W.Ps/W.As pending before the High Court," said a notification from the Commission.

TSPSC VRO Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your TSPSC VRO result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "VRO Merit List for Notification No.13/2018" link given on the homepage

Step 3: One next page, enter your hall ticket

Step 4: Click on "Get result"

Step 5: Check your results from the next page

According to the Commission, it is now displaying the individual rank and other details of the TSPSC VRO result.

It has also said the entire general ranking list will be displayed only from December 8, 2018 as the websites/servers of the Government is facing pressure due to the ongoing election process in Telangana.

"Now displaying the individual rank and other details. The entire General Ranking List will be displayed from 08/12/2018 onwards due to pressure on website/server on account of Election process (sic)," it said.

