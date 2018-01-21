TSPSC Recruitment 2017: Degree Colleges, Junior Colleges, Schools Prelims Results Declared; Check Here Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has declared the provisional list of eligible candidates for main examination for various posts in residential educational institutions societies.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has declared the provisional list of eligible candidates for main examination for various posts in residential educational institutions societies. TSPSC has notified the results on the basis of combined & common Preliminary Examination held on September, 10, 2017 for the posts in Degree Colleges, Junior Colleges and Principal in Schools in various Residential Educational Institutions Societies. The candidates lists with the following Hall Ticket Numbers are provisionally picked up in the ratio of 1:15 for Main Examination for various posts in Residential Educational Institutions Societies.



There is a short fall in selection of candidates in 1:15 ratio with respect to certain categories.



has declared 19th to 24th February 2018 as tentative dates for the Main Examinations.



If the candidates want to access the results from the official website, they may follow the steps given here:



Step One: Go to the official website of TSPSC

Step Two: Click on the link "Results for Notification no. 22/2017 Degree College Lecturers in Residenctial Degree colleges(Women)".

Step Three: Check your hall tickets number on the next page open.

The candidates may check the results here:







Click here for more





