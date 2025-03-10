TSPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025 To Be Released Soon, Check Details

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is scheduled to announce the TSPSC Group 1 recruitment exam results soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result by visiting the official website, tspsc.gov.in, once it is released. They are required to enter their login details to access the result.

The TSPSC Group 1 exams were held from October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024. All exams were held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

TSPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) website, tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam Result link

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and click on submit

Step 6: Check the result and download it

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the result for future references

The recruitment drive aims to fill 563 posts, including:

Deputy Collector (Executive Branch)

Deputy Superintendent of Police Category - II (Police Service)

Commercial Tax Officer (Commercial Tax Services)

Regional Transport Officer (Transport Service)

District Panchayat Officer (Panchayat Services)

District Registrar (Registration Services)

Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men) (Jails Service)

Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Labour Service)

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Excise Service)

Municipal Commissioner - Grade-II (Municipal Administrative Service)

District Social Welfare Officer / District Scheduled Caste Development Officer (Social Welfare Service)

District Backward Classes Welfare Officer including Assistant Director (District Backward Classes Development Officer) (Backward Classes Welfare Service)

District Tribal Welfare Officer (Tribal Welfare Service)

District Employment Officer (Employment Service)

Administrative Officer including Lay Secretary & Treasurer Grade II (Medical & Health Services)

Assistant Treasury Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer / Assistant Lecturer in the Training College and School (Treasuries and Accounts Service)

Assistant Audit Officer (State Audit Service)

Mandal Parishad Development Officer (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Service)

TSPSC Group 1 Exam 2025: Selection Process

The TSPSC Group 1 exam consists of two stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

This is a screening exam. After qualifying, candidates become eligible for the mains. The marks of this exam are not counted in the final merit list.

Main Examination (Written and Interview)

The Main Examination comprises a written examination and an interview. After qualifying in the written exam, candidates are called for an interview, which will count towards the final selection.