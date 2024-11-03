TSPSC Group 3 Exam Dates Announced, Check Full Schedule

TSPSC Group 3 Exam Schedule: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the schedule for the Group-III Services Exam, aiming to fill a total of 1,365 Group III vacancies.

The official notification states: "Candidates will be allowed inside the Examination Centre from 08.30am onwards for the forenoon session and 1:30pm onwards for the afternoon session on the day of examination. The Examination Centre Gate will close at 09.30am for the forenoon session and at 2.30pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be allowed to enter after the gates are closed."

The exam will take place on November 17 and 18. There will be two sessions on November 17, from 10am to 12.30pm and from 3pm to 5pm. On November 18, there will be one session from 10am to 12.30pm. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the TSPSC website, starting November 10, 2024.

TSPSC Group 3 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to the official TSPSC website, tspsc.gov.in, once the admit card is released

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for the Group 3 Admit Card 2024

Step 3. Enter your login credentials and submit

Step 4. Review and download the admit card

Step 5. Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference

Candidates must keep their Hall Ticket and Question Papers from all sessions until the final selection process is complete. They may need to show them if requested. No duplicate Hall Ticket will be issued later.