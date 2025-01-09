TSPSC Group 3 Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Deadline To Raise Objection

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the answer key for Group 3 Services Recruitment written exam on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in/ to check the answer key. Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials to access the answer key.

The Group 3 Services Recruitment exam was conducted in three sessions in over 1,400 exam centres in 33 districts of Telangana. The Paper 1 and 2 were held on November 17, 2024 and Paper 3 on November 18, 2024.

In case any candidate wishes to raise objection against any answer in the key they can do so by January 12, 2025. The objections in the preliminary key will be accepted online from the candidate's login through the link provided on the TGPSC website. The objections will be accepted only in English language as the text box provided for writing the objection is compatible for English language only. Also, the objections submitted through e-mails and personal representations in any form will not be considered. Objections received after the last day and time will also not be accepted.

Applicants will also be required to submit proof of their claims of objections by mentioning the author name/ edition/page number/ publisher name and website URL.



Steps to check the answer key