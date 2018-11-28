TSPSC Group 2 Revised Results For 2015, 2016 Recruitment Announced; Direct Link Here

TSPSC Group 2 Result: Revised Results For 2015, 2016 Recruitment Announced @ Tspsc.gov.in

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad Group 2 services (general recruitment) revised results (for notification numbers 20/2015 and 17/2016) have been published on the official website of the Commission. The TSPSC Group 2 results can be accessed from the website tspsc.gov.in. The TSPSC Group 2 results have been revised after the intervention of Hyderabad High Court. The Commission had published the results earlier on June 1, 2017. According to a new notification from TSPSC, the selected candidates whose roll numbers have been published yesterday have to to attend certificate verification from December 5, 2018.

According to the directions of the High Court, the candidates who committed errors in bubbling such as wrong bubbling, no bubbling, double bubbling of the information relating to Roll number, Question booklet number, center code etc and used whitener or eraser have been excluded from shortlisted certificate verification process in 1:3 ratio, said the TSPSC Group 2 results notification.

TSPSC Group 2 Revised Result: Direct Link

Click here

The Commission also said if any candidate desires to apply for image of the OMR sheet, the candidates may send email to helpdesk@tspsc.gov.in on or before November 30, 2018 duly furnishing their OTR number, mobile number & hall ticket number.

"The image or link will be communicated to the candidate's email address within a week," the Commission notification said.

The TSPSC revised results have been now published on the basis of the written examination held on November 11, 2016 and November 13, 2016 to the various posts under Group II Services in Telangana.

After verification of original certificates, provisional list of eligible candidates for interview (Oral Test) in terms and conditions of the above notification will be announced separately, said the Commission.

The candidates who are admitted for the verification of Certificates are required to produce the Original Certificates along with one set of Photostat copy duly attested by Gazetted Officer, relating to Age, Qualifications Community (Integrated) , Latest Creamy Layer exemption certificate in case of B.Cs as per Memo No.3009/BCW/OP/2009, Government of Telangana, Backward Classes Welfare (OP) Department, Dt:18/12/2015 (prescribed format hosted on website), Certificates relating to claim of age relaxation, Study (from 4th class to 10th class) and if any, at the time of verification of certificates, failing which, TSPSC may not admit them to subsequent process of selection.

